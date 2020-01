Lubbock, TX - The West Virginia Mountaineer (16-3, 4-2) athletic department just that announced Sophomore guard Brandon Knapper will be out of tonight's (Wednesday, January 29th) versus Texas Tech due to an illness.

Knapper is averaging 3.6 points and 0.8 assists per game on the season.

The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-7, 3-3) tip-off at 8:00 pm on ESPN-Plus.