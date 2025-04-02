West Virginia Guard KJ Tenner Finds a New Home
Former West Virginia University guard KJ Tenner announced on social media Wednesday afternoon he has committed to Murray State.
Tenner spent his freshman year coming off the bench and averaged 2.4 points and 1.1 assists per game in 30 appearances. He put up a season-high 10 points in the season opener and a season-best six assists versus Arizona State. Won Mr. Basketball in Class 4A in the state of Tennessee this past season after he averaged 21 points per game.
The Memphis, Tennessee, native was named Mr. Basketball in Class 4A in the state of Tennessee and the Memphis Commercial Appeal 2024 Boys Basketball Player of the Year as a senior at Cordova High in Memphis.
