BREAKING: West Virginia Guard Sencire Harris to Enter the Transfer Portal
Wednesday morning, West Virginia sophomore guard Sencire Harris posted on X that he is entering the transfer portal.
“I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude to West Virginia University and the entire basketball program. From the coaching staff to my teammates, and especially Mountaineer Nation, your unwavering support has meant the world to me. The memories we’ve created together, both on and off the court, will stay with me forever.
“After careful consideration and reflection, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. This was not an easy decision, but I believe it is the best step for my growth as a player and as a person. Thank you, West Virginia, for everything. Once a Mountaineer, Always a Mountaineer.”
In 32 games this season, Harris averaged 5.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.6 assists per game. His offense didn't carry much weight, but the work he did on the defensive end was a big factor in West Virginia's success this year. Earlier this month, he was named to the Big 12's All-Defense team.
Harris will have two years of eligibility remaining.
