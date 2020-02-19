MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
WVU Womens Soccer
FB Recruiting

West Virginia Handles Oklahoma State

Christopher Hall

Morgantown, WV – The No. 17 West Virginia Mountaineers (19-7, 7-6) got back to playing defense with tenacity in the second half as they went on to win comfortably 65-47 over the Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-13, 3-10). Miles “Deuce” McBride and Sean McNeil both led the Mountaineers with 11 points and Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe combined for 25 rebounds.

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins hinted on Monday there would be some changes to the starting lineup and Deuce McBride and Taz Sherman got the starting nod over Jordan McCabe and Derek Culver.

The change was effective early as the Mountaineers started 3-5 from the field, including a one-handed monster jam from Emmitt Matthews Jr in traffic to give the Mountaineers the early 8-6 advantage.

However, Oklahoma State was switching defenses from a man-to-man to a zone slowed the West Virginia offense as the Mountaineers only recorded one field goal in nearly nine minutes and as a result, the Cowboys build a 10-point lead at the 7:52 mark of the first half.

As the Mountaineers searched for answers, they found one in Taz Sherman, scoring seven points in less than two minutes but were unable to chip away at the lead until a little bit of luck to end the half, got West Virginia back within two possessions. With less than one second remaining, Jermaine Haley hit a fadeaway three-pointer that touched every part of the rim and rolled in to get West Virginia within five before the break.

West Virginia carried that momentum into the second half, stepped up their defense and went on a 14-2 run and was up seven nearing the midway point of the second half.

The Mountaineers held Oklahoma State to 14 second half points on 5-30 shooting from the field as West Virginia went on to roll the Cowboys 65-47.

West Virginia is back in action on Saturday as they travel to Ft. Worth to take on the TCU Horned Frogs at 2:00 pm on ESPNU this Saturday. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
M-townJoe
M-townJoe

Not a GREAT Win--But a GOOD Win. Being 19-7 is a w hole lot better than where we were at this time LAST year. Hell Yeah !! That 3-pointer by Haley at the half ?? YUGE !! #HAILWV & GO MOUNTAINEERS !!

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia Looks to end Skid Against an Up and Coming Oklahoma State Team

West Virginia looks to get back in the win column against Oklahoma State

Christopher Hall

by

michaelgresko

OPEN GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Oklahoma State

Join the discussion and chat with fellow Mountaineer fans!

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Huggins Explains What Happened in Loss to Baylor

West Virginia men's basketball head coach Bob Huggins goes in depth on the Baylor game

Quinn Burkitt

by

Mmaker2

BREAKING: West Virginia Hires Dontae Wright as Linebackers Coach

The Mountaineers now have a replacement for Al Pogue

Schuyler Callihan

by

Wvuweirton

West Virginia Must Prove It's Worth in Final Six Games

The Mountaineers are on a three game losing streak, but what do they need to do to turn it around?

Anthony G. Halkias

by

M-townJoe

The Basketball Tournament to Hold Regional In Charleston

Best Virginia is back at it for a second year

Schuyler Callihan

by

Halk35

Five Impact Newcomers for WVU Football

Strong 2020 class will have early effect on the Mountaineers

Daniel Woods

by

M-townJoe

Three Keys For A Mountaineer Victory Over Oklahoma State

What will it take for West Virginia to defeat the Cowboys?

John Pentol

by

M-townJoe

Huggins Considering Tinkering with the Rotation

West Virginia may have a new starting lineup when they tip-off against Oklahoma State

Christopher Hall

by

M-townJoe

If Sherman Starts, Who Sits for West Virginia?

West Virginia may have a new starting lineup tonight

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe