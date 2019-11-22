West Virginia Hosts Boston in the Second Round of the Cancun Challenge

Morgantown, WV – Heading into the fourth game of the season, the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-0) meet the Boston Terriers (3-2 ) in the second round of the Cancun Challenge Friday night. Boston is fresh off a win over head coach Bob Huggins disciple Frank Martin and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

“I thought they played really well,” said Huggins of Boston. “Shot the ball really well. They really ran good offense. Mixed up their defenses. South Carolina struggled to make shots but they played well.”

They made shots,” continued Huggins. “You make shots you get people a little more spread and they were able to do their back-cut stuff.”

Including the win over South Carolina, the Terriers have wins over New Hampshire and SUNY (State University of New York Polytechnic Institute). Its two losses came to Northeastern and Vermont.

Boston is shooting 45.4% from the field on the year. If you take away their 29.8% (17-57) shooting night against Vermont, the Terriers would be 49% from the floor.

Walter Whyte (So. G 6-6 210) is the Terriers leading scorer, averaging 16.4 points per game and leads the team in three-pointers made (13), also second on the team in rebounding (6.4).

Max Mahoney (Sr. F 6-8 235) and Javontae McCoy (Jr. G 6-5 180) are averaging 11.2 points per game. Mahoney leads the team in rebounding at 7.0 per game while McKoy’s 3.0 assists per game are good enough to lead the Terriers.

Boston, potentially, can bring five players off the bench with Andrew Petcash (Jr. G 6-4 200) leading the bench in minutes at 18.4 and is deadly from the outside, hitting 8-12 (66.7%) from behind the arc on the season.

The Mountaineer's best performance of the season came against rival Pitt. They went into the Peterson’s Event Center, and behind a big defensive performance in the second half, they posted their largest margin of victory (15) 68-53.

A 10-point win over Akron to begin the year and an eight-point win Monday night versus Northern Colorado account for the Mountaineers other two wins.

“I think its good for us,” commentated Huggins on competitive games early in the season. “We have some people who have played really well against big-five people (power-five conferences). So, that’s got to help us. One of Pitt’s losses (Nicholls State) we’re playing them in the same week that we’re playing somebody else pretty good. It’s pretty good for us as long as we win, it’s not very good when you lose.”

West Virginia has “struggled” when it comes to passing the eye test, but none of its games have been in doubt. The Mountaineers have done more than enough late in games, but it’s been missed opportunities to put their opponents away early.

“Particular this time a year we’re trying to get everybody some exposure,” said Huggins. “Sometimes, we stop runs by substituting. Instead of letting the run play out and then substituting. Just because there’s only so much time for, what do we got, 12 guys now?”

Huggins will no doubt continue to get guys playing time against Boston and they recently received word that Gabe Osabuohien (F 6-7 235) has been ruled eligible for the season. So, yes, he has 12 players that he can get quality minutes out of.

There have been times where some Mountaineers have played up to their potential, most notably freshman Oscar Tshiebwe. According to Huggins, it’s come down to “playing like a freshman” and playing “too fast” but his 20-point and 17-rebound performance against Pitt backed his preseason Big 12 Freshman Player of the Year selection.

Sophomore Emmitt Matthews Jr has shown his growth on both ends of the floor from last year. He’s second on the team in scoring (12.0 ppg) and leads the team from three-point range, hitting 7-12 (58.3%).

Jermaine Haley leads the team in scoring (12.7), steals, (2.0) and field goal percentage (73.7%). He is also second on the team in rebounds with 8.7 per game while Tshiebwe leads the team with 9.7.

Derek Culver has gotten off to a slow start yet is still averaging 11.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. However, he sat the first half of West Virginia’s last game versus Northern Colorado before he checked in early in the second half and finished the night with 13 points and five rebounds in 11 minutes.

West Virginia and Boston will tip-off Friday night at 7:00 pm inside the WVU Coliseum.

Series History

West Virginia is 2-0 all-time versus the Terriers and both came in big matchups. The last time these two squared off was on Jan. 4, 1975, in Washington, D.C. in the championship game of the Presidential Classic. As a sophomore, Huggins recorded 13 points, 4 assists, and five rebounds, while Jerome Anderson had a triple-double, 18 points, 10 assists, and 10 boards while Warren Baker led all scorers with 39 points to post a 99-83 win.

In the first meeting, Jerry West had a game-high 33 points in an 86-82 win over Boston in the NCAA Elite Eight on March 14, 1959, in Charlotte, North Carolina on its way to an appearance in the NCAA championship game.