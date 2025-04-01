West Virginia in the Top Six for one of the Nation's Top Rebounders
Milwaukee junior forward Jamichael Stillwell announced West Virginia University as one of his top transfer destinations, along with Memphis, UCF, Virginia, Xavier, and Oklahoma.
Stillwell averaged 13.0 points per game last season, including a career-high 26 points against Robert Morris, and his 10.7 rebounds per game ranked eighth nationally.
The Atlanta, Georgia native transferred to Milwaukee from Butler County Community College in El Dorado, Kansas. He averaged 12.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in 27 games during the 2023-24 for the Grizzlies, posting a dozen double-doubles.
Stillwell played his freshman season at Miami-Dade Community College where he averaged 13.9 points and 8.4 rebounds in 29 games, and for his efforts, he was selected on the All-Southern Conference First-Team, the D1 FCSAA/NJCAA Region VIII All-Tournament Team, and to JUCOrecruiting.com's Fab 50 Juco Freshman List.
