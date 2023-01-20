West Virginia is Back in ESPN Bracketology Projection After TCU Win

Just when you thought it was about to be a long, drawn-out season, the Mountaineers pick up a win over No. 14 TCU and suck you right back in. With that win, West Virginia is back in the latest tournament projection by Joe Lunardi of ESPN.

After dropping its fifth straight game last Saturday to Oklahoma, WVU exited the field for the first time since the early parts of the season.

As of this morning, WVU is in Lunardi's "last four in" along with Ohio State, Northwestern, and Oklahoma.

Here is West Virginia's projected region:

1. Purdue vs 16. Fairleigh Dickinson/Binghampton

8. Clemson vs 9. Florida Atlantic

5. TCU vs 12. Kent State

4. Marquette vs 13. Marshall

6. Providence vs 11. Ohio State/West Virginia

3. Gonzaga vs 14. Seattle

7. Michigan State vs 10. Arizona State

2. Iowa State vs 15. SIU Edwardsville

Another huge opportunity awaits the Mountaineers on Saturday as they play host to the No. 7 Texas Longhorns. A win over Texas will firmly secure WVU's spot in the field, for now. And as head coach Bob Huggins mentioned the other night, this could be where his squad can get on a run.

