West Virginia is Pursuing Another Guard in the Transfer Portal

WVU contacts Prairie View A&M transfer Orlando Horton Jr.

West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge still has a few holes to fill on his 2025-26 roster, which he will fill strictly via the portal at this point. He's added a pair of high schoolers in DJ Thomas and Jayden Forsythe, but appears to be done at the prep level for this cycle.

A new transfer name to keep your eye on is former Prairie View A&M guard Orlando Horton Jr. (5'11", 152 lbs). According to Tobias Bass of The Athletic, Horton has been contacted by West Virginia in addition to Incarnate Word, New Mexico State, Nicholls State, Oakland, Oklahoma State, Oral Roberts, Penn, Stetson, and Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

Horton spent two seasons with the Panthers and appeared in a total of 46 games, making 11 starts. There, Horton averaged 6.2 points, 2.3 assists, two rebounds, and 1.5 steals while shooting. 41.5% from the field and 37.1% from three-point range.

As previously mentioned, his 152-pound frame could be a concern, especially in a physical Big 12 Conference. If he were to land at WVU or another Power Four school, a redshirt year could be in play to allow time for him to add strength and fill his frame out.

Horton will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

