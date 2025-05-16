West Virginia is Pursuing Another Guard in the Transfer Portal
West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge still has a few holes to fill on his 2025-26 roster, which he will fill strictly via the portal at this point. He's added a pair of high schoolers in DJ Thomas and Jayden Forsythe, but appears to be done at the prep level for this cycle.
A new transfer name to keep your eye on is former Prairie View A&M guard Orlando Horton Jr. (5'11", 152 lbs). According to Tobias Bass of The Athletic, Horton has been contacted by West Virginia in addition to Incarnate Word, New Mexico State, Nicholls State, Oakland, Oklahoma State, Oral Roberts, Penn, Stetson, and Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
Horton spent two seasons with the Panthers and appeared in a total of 46 games, making 11 starts. There, Horton averaged 6.2 points, 2.3 assists, two rebounds, and 1.5 steals while shooting. 41.5% from the field and 37.1% from three-point range.
As previously mentioned, his 152-pound frame could be a concern, especially in a physical Big 12 Conference. If he were to land at WVU or another Power Four school, a redshirt year could be in play to allow time for him to add strength and fill his frame out.
Horton will have two years of eligibility remaining.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Wins the Big 12 Regular Season Championship
Miles McBride Leads Knicks' Bench in Game 5 vs. Boston
CJ Donaldson Explains Decision to Leave West Virginia, Transfer to Ohio State
West Virginia Newcomer Brings an Abdul Carter-Like Presence Off the Edge