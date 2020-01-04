West Virginia, Kansas Game Thread

Lawrence, KS - The West Virginia Mountaineers head to Phog Allen Fieldhouse to take on the third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks. The game is being streamed on ESPN+.

WVU Athletic Department Game Notes

No. 3 Kansas is 10-2 overall following a 72-56 win at Stanford on Sunday.

The Jayhawks’ two losses have been by a combined three points: 68-66 to Duke and 56-55 to Villanova.

Kansas has won 28 consecutive conference openers, a streak which dates back to 1991-92.

Bill Self is 483-108 in his 17th season at Kansas. He is 690-213 in his 27th season overall.

WVU is 5-2 in Big 12 openers. This will be the sixth time WVU has opened Big 12 play on the road (5-0 previously).

On Dec. 19, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced that Bob Huggins is eligible for the Class of 2020.

WVU’s 11-1 start marks the fifth time in the last six years WVU has started with an 11-1 record: 11-1 in 2019-20, 15-1 in 2017-18, 12-1 in 2016-17, 15-1 in 2015-16 and 14-1 in 2014-15.

WVU’s win over No. 2 Ohio State was its first win away from home against an AP Top 5 team since defeating No. 2 Kentucky in the 2010 NCAA Elite Eight in Syracuse, New York.

Miles McBride was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week following his career-high 21 points against Ohio State.

For the fall semester, WVU posted a 3.21 GPA with 10 players above a 3.0, including Chase Harler’s 4.0 GPA for the fall.

West Virginia moved back in the AP poll on Dec. 16 with a No. 25 ranking. West Virginia has now been ranked at least one week in 10 of Bob Huggins’ 13 seasons at WVU. WVU moved up six spots to No. 16 this week.

The Mountaineers have been ranked 102 weeks in the AP poll under Bob Huggins, including 37 weeks in the AP Top 10. Huggins has had WVU ranked more weeks than any other coach in school history.

West Virginia has been ranked 122 weeks since Jan. 3, 2005, in the AP poll, and 236 weeks total in school history.