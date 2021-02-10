West Virginia Makes Program History in Win Over No. 7 Texas Tech

This year's edition of the West Virginia basketball program drew some parallels to some great Mountaineer teams of the past after the win over Texas Tech

The No. 14 West Virginia Mountaineers win over the No. 7 Texas Tech Red Raiders was the first true road win over a top 10 Big 12 Conference team since joining the league in 2012 and the first road win since beating No. 6 Virginia early in the 2016-17 season. The win also marks the sixth time in program history the Mountaineers have taken down a top 10 opponent on the road, 6-47 overall.

Before the 2016 win over Virginia, it had been just over 12 years since West Virginia had beaten a top 10 team on the road. Of course, there had been several wins in conference tournaments and neutral-site games, but true road games are naturally hard to come by, and making the most of an opportunity is the mark of a great basketball team.

The 2016-17 squad may not have captured a top 10 road win within conference play, albeit they only had one opportunity against a second-ranked Kansas team, but made a nice run to the Sweet 16.

Although it is dependent on the schedule, West Virginia has now won back-to-back games against ranked opponents during the regular season for the first time since 2004-2005. The Mountaineers knocked off No. 20 Georgetown, then went on the road to beat No. 17 NC State. That team went on to an amazing postseason run that resulted in the first Elite appearance in 40 years.

Drawing parallels to past teams that had success doesn’t necessarily mean this team is destined to do great things, but a group that continues to find ways to win, showing improvement along the way with multiple players stepping up, does have some merit.

“I think first and foremost we got a great bunch of guys. We got a great bunch of guys who really care about each other and really support each other, and I think that’s really important,” said West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins following the win over Texas Tech on Tuesday night.

Basketball programs around the country face different types of adversity throughout a season but the pandemic is creating unique situations and challenges. In West Virginia's case, they lost their first McDonald’s All-American the program has seen in 35 years after the first 10 games of the season, opting to take his talents to Kentucky. Then, the first game back following his departure, freshman Isaiah Cottrell suffered a season-ending injury in the loss at Oklahoma. The Mountaineers bounced back against Oklahoma State in the next game and lost at heartbreaker on a last second three to Texas in Morgantown. After that, the Mountaineers were put on pause and had to postpone three games to COVID-19 positive tests within the program.

Additionally, the team was suffering the physical rigors of a typical NCAA college basketball season, battling minor injuries, along with the common cold and flu, and traveling more than any other program outside of Hawaii. The travel may be typical for West Virginia, but it is still a grueling amount.

However, West Virginia has seemingly overcome it all. Since their return, West Virginia is 5-1, including two wins over Texas Tech (both games the Red Raiders were ranked in the top 10) and Kansas.

This group continues to exhibit they, too, are special and some of the motivation may be stemming from the fact that the talk is still focused on one player that is no longer in the program.

“I think they’re tired of hearing about all the other stuff,” said Huggins. “This is our team - this is West Virginia’s team. They’re tired of hearing about – it's seemingly every time you turn on the television, they want to talk about who’s not here rather than who’s here, and I think after a while, it gets on their nerves. I think there’s a lot of things. I think that’s been a motivation for them to show people, ‘Hey, listen, we’re pretty good.’”

He also credits his team as “coachable.”

“I appreciate the fact that they listen and try to do what you tell them to do. We had excuses everywhere before, and now we don’t have excuses. I mean, we got guys, ‘Ok, coach.’ They go and do what it is what we ask them to do.”

The two games versus Baylor that were rescheduled for next week were postponed once again, but the Mountaineers host Oklahoma Saturday at 1:00 pm EST on ESPN+. The Big 12 Conference may squeeze games versus TCU and Oklahoma State in next week to replace for now absent Baylor as the following week has three games in seven days. With a backloaded schedule, West Virginia guard Sean McNeil, who is coming off a career-high 26 points, believes you got to take it a day at a time.

Brandon Brieger - Texas Tech Basketball

“I’m not really sure how the rest of the season is going to play out, but that’s kind of how this whole year has gone - you take it day by day… You can’t look ahead, just got to enjoy the moment – play present and just the fact that we’re getting to play right now with this crazy season and crazy time, is a blessing,” said McNeil. “So, I think we’re all just excited, especially now, we’re kind of making a little bit of a run here. We’re kind of hitting strides. I think when your best is here in February, going into tournament time. So, hopefully, we can keep progressing.”

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly