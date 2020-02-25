West Virginia Mauled by No. 2 Baylor

The West Virginia women’s basketball team ran into a hot No. 2 Baylor team on Monday night inside the Coliseum and fell, 64-39.

Baylor got behind a Te’a Cooper three and a Queen Egbo layup to give the Lady Bears the 11-6 advantage heading into the second.

Baylor made it as much as a five-point advantage three minutes into the second quarter after a Didi Richards jumper before Madisen Smith helped cut into the Mountaineer deficit to two points with a three.

Egbo then led hthe Bears on a 7-2 run to close out the half after notching a pair of layups as well as a Te’a Cooper three for the 29-19 lead.

The Lady Bears began the second half on a 13-0 stretch run through the first four minutes of action. Their 20 plus point lead only grew after Nalyssa Smith hit a pair of free throws for a 44-23 advantage halfway through the third.

“Baylor has a great team…they have height, they’re guards can take chances out there, they can overplay, they can do whatever,” said WVU head coach Mike Carey.

The only baskets the Mountaineers were able to muster through the last five minutes of the third were a pair of free throws from Tynice Martin and a Smith layup with less than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter.

Baylor continued their dominating night as Juicy Landrum hit a three to make it a 30-point lead five minutes into the fourth.

“Talent, they come off the bench with talent, come off the bench with size, they’re post scored a lot of points, ours didn’t, I mean we turned it over 14 times,” said Carey.

Kysre Gondrezick was the only Mountaineer to reach double-digits as she totaled 13 points while Kari Niblack registered nine points and Martin added five.

The loss gives West Virginia their fifth of their past seven matchups including prior losses to Texas, Kansas State and Oklahoma State.

West Virginia will now head to Ames, Iowa on February 29 where they will take on Iowa State in their second to last road game of the season.