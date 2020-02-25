MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
WVU Womens Soccer
FB Recruiting

West Virginia Mauled by No. 2 Baylor

Quinn Burkitt

The West Virginia women’s basketball team ran into a hot No. 2 Baylor team on Monday night inside the Coliseum and fell, 64-39.

Baylor got behind a Te’a Cooper three and a Queen Egbo layup to give the Lady Bears the 11-6 advantage heading into the second.

Baylor made it as much as a five-point advantage three minutes into the second quarter after a Didi Richards jumper before Madisen Smith helped cut into the Mountaineer deficit to two points with a three.

Egbo then led hthe Bears on a 7-2 run to close out the half after notching a pair of layups as well as a Te’a Cooper three for the 29-19 lead.

The Lady Bears began the second half on a 13-0 stretch run through the first four minutes of action. Their 20 plus point lead only grew after Nalyssa Smith hit a pair of free throws for a 44-23 advantage halfway through the third.

“Baylor has a great team…they have height, they’re guards can take chances out there, they can overplay, they can do whatever,” said WVU head coach Mike Carey.

The only baskets the Mountaineers were able to muster through the last five minutes of the third were a pair of free throws from Tynice Martin and a Smith layup with less than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter.

Baylor continued their dominating night as Juicy Landrum hit a three to make it a 30-point lead five minutes into the fourth.

“Talent, they come off the bench with talent, come off the bench with size, they’re post scored a lot of points, ours didn’t, I mean we turned it over 14 times,” said Carey.

Kysre Gondrezick was the only Mountaineer to reach double-digits as she totaled 13 points while Kari Niblack registered nine points and Martin added five.

The loss gives West Virginia their fifth of their past seven matchups including prior losses to Texas, Kansas State and Oklahoma State.

West Virginia will now head to Ames, Iowa on February 29 where they will take on Iowa State in their second to last road game of the season.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia, Texas Game Thread

Gives us your predictions and your thoughts throughout the game as the No. 20 Mountaineers take on the Longhorns

Christopher Hall

by

ZA_Campbell

West Virginia, TCU Game Thread

Give us your predictions, ask us questions and discuss the game with fellow Mountaineer fans

Christopher Hall

by

ZA_Campbell

Colton McKivitz NFL Combine Updates

Keeping a close eye on star West Virginia offensive lineman throughout the 2020 NFL Combine

Schuyler Callihan

Are the Raiders Expected to Re-Sign Karl Joseph?

The Raiders former first rounder, Karl Joseph is set to become a free agent this offseason.  Here's why they must re sign him.

Anthony G. Halkias

No. 20 West Virginia Bounced in Austin as Road Struggles Continue

West Virginia had no answers for a hot Texas team

Christopher Hall

by

Ryguy3

ESPN Bracketology Tracker: West Virginia Sees Lowest Seeding of the Season

The Mountaineers continue to fall in the latest tournament projections

Schuyler Callihan

by

JSD73

West Virginia Meets a Hot Texas Team

No. 20 West Virginia is on the road to take on Texas

Christopher Hall

It Appears a West Virginia Commit Will Not Make it to Campus

Class of 2020 commit's future in Morgantown looks murky

Schuyler Callihan

How to Watch, Listen and Follow Along to West Virginia vs Texas

Game info, details and odds for tonight's West Virginia basketball game

Schuyler Callihan

OPEN GAME THREAD: West Virginia at Texas

Join the discussion and chat with fellow Mountaineer fans throughout tonight's game

Schuyler Callihan