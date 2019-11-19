Mountaineers Tested in Opening Round of Cancun Challenge

Morgantown, WV – The West Virginia Mountaineers are 3-0 after a 69-61 win over Northern Colorado Monday night inside the WVU Coliseum in the first round of the Cancun Challenge. Jermaine Haley led all-scorers with 18 points and 12 rebounds along with a big 13 points and five rebounds in the second half from Derek Culver.

All five starters scored for the Mountaineers (3-0) as they jumped out to a 15-3 lead on a 13-0 run sparked by three consecutive threes from Emmitt Mathews Jr, Jermaine Haley, and Taz Sherman.

West Virginia built a 17-point advantage, their largest lead of the game, picking up where they left off defensively Friday night against Pitt. However, the Bears continued to battle and dwindled their deficit down to 10 after Brodie Hume hit a three from the corner.

“I just think we got up and we relaxed, and they took advantage... they really shoot the ball,” said West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins. “They take advantage of defensive lapses and we had a defensive lapse. I think what you want is to be able to bring people off the bench to give you more energy and that didn’t happen.”

Defensive lapses from freshman Oscar Tshiebwe and senior Logan Routt gave Derek Culver a chance after sitting the entire first half.

“Oscar looked like a freshman again,” stated Huggins. “He went too fast... Logan wasn’t as good as he’s been. Quite frankly, I'm struggling to figure out how we're supposed to play in the post. It doesn't seem to be the same all the time.”

Derek Culver brought the post presence and the Mountaineers kept feeding him down in the paint, shooting 7 for 8 from the free-throw line and finishing with 13 points and five rebounds on the night.

“I thought he was pretty strong with the ball, played well,” stated Huggins.

“Derek's talented, Huggins later commented. “If we can get him just to do some fundamental things better - he’s the same as those other guys, he just goes too fast.”

As far as Culver not playing in the first half, Huggins said, “I decided not to play him. We're going to do right. We're all going to be on the same page.”

Leading by 14 with 12 minutes to play, the Mountaineers went cold from the floor hitting just one of nine from the floor after an impressive 57.1 percent (16-28) from the field and 4 for 6 from three in the first half.

“I think the whole thing started in the first half,” said Huggins. “We got up and then we got a little giddy with it - threw it around a little bit. Didn’t guard. Quit guarding the way we were guarding. We guarded pretty good for a while and then when after the score was tied, we guarded better again. We didn't give straight-line drives. We did a better job stopping penetration - made them shoot the ball over the top of us. I think they kicked one or two off their foot that we had pretty good pressure on the ball. It's just a matter of doing what we practice every day.”

West Virginia finished the final six minutes outscoring the Bears 15-7 with all of the Mountaineers scoring coming from Haley – who finished with a double-double and a game-high 18 points and 12 rebounds and Culver.

“You just got to stay resilient," said sophomore forward Emmitt Mathews Jr. “Our team is resilient. We got a lot of scorers. It was just a matter of us getting stops on defense. We knew we were going to put the ball in the hole, that's what we did at the end to stretch it back out but for us to stay resilient on defense and keep making our rotations and keep rebounding the ball when they miss shots that's really all it was for us.”

West Virginia will host Boston University for the second round of the Cancun Challenge inside the WVU Coliseum Friday at 7:00 pm.