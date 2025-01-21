Mountaineers Now

West Virginia Moves Up a Couple Seed Lines in Latest ESPN Bracketology Projection

The Mountaineers are on the rise.

West Virginia University guard Javon Small
Very few teams in the country have as impressive of an NCAA Tournament resume as the West Virginia Mountaineers do halfway through the 2024-25 season.

So far, first-year head coach Darian DeVries has helped guide his team to victories over No. 3 Gonzaga, No. 24 Arizona, No. 7 Kansas, and No. 2 Iowa State. What's most impressive about the four wins over ranked opponents is that three of them occurred away from the WVU Coliseum.

This week, the Mountaineers just have to take care of business against a couple of teams who currently reside at the bottom fourth of the league - Arizona State and Kansas State. Winning won't help West Virginia's resume a ton, but a loss against either team can significantly hurt it.

Prior to the upset over Iowa State, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi had West Virginia as a No. 8 seed. In his most recent projection, which he released this morning, he bumped the Mountaineers up to a No. 6 seed.

West Virginia University center Eduardo Andre - West Virginia University basketball
Lunardi's West Region Projection

1. Iowa State vs. 16. Long Island/Howard

8. Georgia vs. 9. Creighton

5. Wisconsin vs. 12. Lipscomb

4. Ole Miss vs. 13. South Alabama

6. West Virginia vs. 11. New Mexico

3. Oregon vs. 14. Utah Valley

7. St. John's vs. 10. Vanderbilt

2. Florida vs. 15. Bryant

