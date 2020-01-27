West Virginia Moves Up in AP Top 25

Another week and another pair of dominating performance from the Mountaineers as they defeated Texas 97-59 on "Big Monday" and muscled their way past Missouri 74-51 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday.

As the latest edition of the AP Top 25 has been released, West Virginia comes in at No. 12, moving up two spots from the previous week.

This week the Mountaineers will head to Lubbock on Wednesday to face Texas Tech (12-7, 3-3) and will return home for an opportunity for revenge against Kansas State (8-11, 1-5) this Saturday.