MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

West Virginia Moves Up in AP Top 25

Schuyler Callihan

Another week and another pair of dominating performance from the Mountaineers as they defeated Texas 97-59 on "Big Monday" and muscled their way past Missouri 74-51 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday.

As the latest edition of the AP Top 25 has been released, West Virginia comes in at No. 12, moving up two spots from the previous week.

This week the Mountaineers will head to Lubbock on Wednesday to face Texas Tech (12-7, 3-3) and will return home for an opportunity for revenge against Kansas State (8-11, 1-5) this Saturday. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

A win @ Texas Tech should help the Mountaineers crack the Top 10

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia Offers 2021 Miami Cornerback Commit

Can the Mountaineers flip this 2021 corner?

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

WATCH: Jerry West Speaks on the Kobe Bryant Tragedy

An emotional Jerry West talks about the greatness of Kobe Bryant on and off the court

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

BREAKING: 2021 Wide Receiver Commits to West Virginia

The Mountaineers secure their 2nd commitment of the 2021 class

Jonathan Martin

by

John Pentol

West Virginia, Missouri Game Thread

Join the discussion with fellow Mountaineer fans while the Mountaineers take on the Tigers

Christopher Hall

by

Cmoyer113

Horned Frogs Big First Quarter Too Much for Mountaineers

West Virginia's losing streak extended to four games following a 73-60 loss to TCU Sunday night

Quinn Burkitt

by

John Pentol

Top In-State Offensive Lineman Talks WVU Visit, Future Plans

This would be a big time get for West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

Taz Sherman is Finding his Stride Through "Being Myself"

WVU guard Taz Sherman's confidence is rising and it's starting to show in the box score

Christopher Hall

by

John Pentol

Huggins Should be Front-Runner for Coach of the Year

Bob Huggins gets votes of confidence from Vitale and Bilas

John Pentol

WVU Visit Exceeds Expectations for 2021 Runningback, Plans to Return

The Mountaineers left a good impression on the talented running back

Jonathan Martin

by

John Pentol

West Virginia is "High on the Radar" for 2021 Wide Receiver

Ohio receiver makes third visit to Morgantown

Jonathan Martin

by

John Pentol