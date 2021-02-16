West Virginia Moves Up in CBS Sports' College Basketball Daily Rankings
Each and every single day, CBS Sports releases their "top 25 and 1" college basketball rankings and Tuesday afternoon, West Virginia moved up one spot from No. 10 to No. 9.
West Virginia went 1-1 last week with a win over No. 7 Texas Tech and a one-point double-overtime loss to No. 12 Oklahoma. Despite the close loss to the Sooners, the Mountaineers are playing some of their best basketball and could be considered a dark horse to make a run at the Final Four. It's no surprise to see West Virginia inside the top 10 with the way they have been playing since Oscar Tshiebwe left the program.
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Michigan
4. Ohio State
5. Illinois
6. Houston
7. Alabama
8. Oklahoma
9. West Virginia
10. Villanova
11. Texas
12. USC
13. Florida State
14. Virginia
15. Virginia Tech
16. Iowa
17. Wisconsin
18. Creighton
19. Missouri
20. Tennessee
21. Texas Tech
22. Louisville
23. Loyola-Chicago
24. Kansas
25. Rutgers
26. Arkansas
