West Virginia Moves Up in CBS Sports' College Basketball Daily Rankings

Each and every single day, CBS Sports releases their "top 25 and 1" college basketball rankings and Tuesday afternoon, West Virginia moved up one spot from No. 10 to No. 9.

West Virginia went 1-1 last week with a win over No. 7 Texas Tech and a one-point double-overtime loss to No. 12 Oklahoma. Despite the close loss to the Sooners, the Mountaineers are playing some of their best basketball and could be considered a dark horse to make a run at the Final Four. It's no surprise to see West Virginia inside the top 10 with the way they have been playing since Oscar Tshiebwe left the program.

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Michigan

4. Ohio State

5. Illinois

6. Houston

7. Alabama

8. Oklahoma

9. West Virginia

10. Villanova

11. Texas

12. USC

13. Florida State

14. Virginia

15. Virginia Tech

16. Iowa

17. Wisconsin

18. Creighton

19. Missouri

20. Tennessee

21. Texas Tech

22. Louisville

23. Loyola-Chicago

24. Kansas

25. Rutgers

26. Arkansas

