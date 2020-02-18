West Virginia Must Prove It's Worth in Final Six Games

Do you know what basketball and life has in common? They both consist of ups and downs and the Mountaineers, this season, have certainly experienced their fair share of both.

Following the conclusion of Saturday's 70-59 loss in Waco, the Mountaineers find themselves on a three game losing streak. With just six games remaining in the regular season, should Mountaineer fans hit the panic button?

Not quite yet. If you read back to the article that I wrote last Thursday, Game by Game Predictions for WVU Hoops, you'll see that the panic button doesn't need to be hit just yet. West Virginia still has plenty of games remaining that they will in all likelihood be favored in. Will they win all six? Doubtful, but the Mountaineers still control their own destiny.

In those six remaining games, West Virginia will play Oklahoma State, Baylor and Oklahoma all in Morgantown. The three road games consist of TCU, Texas and Iowa State. It is evident that West Virginia is in desperate need of a win and seeing Oklahoma State Tuesday in Morgantown should do the trick.

Looking on the bright side, the Mountaineers are still looking for that signature conference win and ending the regular season with an upset against the number one team in the nation - Baylor. Beating the Bears in Morgantown would certainly provide momentum heading into tournament.

The most important word for the Mountaineers is just that, momentum. In an ideal world, the Mountaineers forgo those mind-bending losses, but remember, basketball is just like life. Is life always ideal? Certainly not. In order to get back into that national championship conversation, the Mountaineers must find momentum down the final stretch of the season.

In a game where almost everything was dim, one player shined bright, Taz Sherman. Sherman helped the Mountaineers cut a 28-point deficit to 11, thanks to his ability to make difficult shots. Going forward, they will need him to continue to make shots and often times, tough shots.

Another key for the Mountaineers down the stretch is that McCabe and McBride must step into a new tier. You see, Mountaineer fans have watched both players shoot the ball well, at times, excellent, but fans are still waiting for the two guards to enter tier, consistent shooting. Nothing is more frustrating to a struggling basketball team than inconsistent shooting. If West Virginia can get some consistency in their offensive game, fans can expect several more wins.

Last but not least, in-fact, most importantly, Derek Culver. The second year big man from Youngstown, Ohio needs to return to form. Over the three game skid, Culver's game has looked different. Several times, the big man has faded in the point and gotten away from his mechanics. Culver has disappeared on the glass and with his gifted ability, that should never happen. Getting him back to producing at a high rate is something West Virginia needs to see success.

If West Virginia can get these guys on track, expect a strong finish these last six games of the regular season.

