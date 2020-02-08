West Virginia, Oklahoma Game Thread
Christopher Hall
Norman, OK - The West Virginia Mountaineers are on the road to take on the Oklahoma Sooners.
Tip-off is at 2:00 pm on ESPNU with Clay Matvick and Bryndon Manzer on the call.
Christopher Hall
Norman, OK - The West Virginia Mountaineers are on the road to take on the Oklahoma Sooners.
Tip-off is at 2:00 pm on ESPNU with Clay Matvick and Bryndon Manzer on the call.
Editor
The most frustrating thing about Logan Routt is that he's 6'11" and always ALWAYS brings the ball down low when he grabs a rebound. I don't get it.
Editor
Matthews is really back. Mushed that jumper with a guy right in his face.
Editor
WVU starting 2-8 from the field. Need to go back and look but I don't think they've ever started off hot
Editor
Correction: Tshiebwe AND Culver are going to get a lot of attention. If they're gonna get doubled like that WVU has to make some friggin' jumpers.
Editor
Looks like Oscar is going to get a lot of attention from Oklahoma today.
Editor
Let's watch basketball, folks.