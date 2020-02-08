MountaineerMaven
Zach Campbell
Zach Campbell

Editor

The most frustrating thing about Logan Routt is that he's 6'11" and always ALWAYS brings the ball down low when he grabs a rebound. I don't get it.

Zach Campbell
Zach Campbell

Editor

Matthews is really back. Mushed that jumper with a guy right in his face.

Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

Editor

WVU starting 2-8 from the field. Need to go back and look but I don't think they've ever started off hot

Zach Campbell
Zach Campbell

Editor

Correction: Tshiebwe AND Culver are going to get a lot of attention. If they're gonna get doubled like that WVU has to make some friggin' jumpers.

Zach Campbell
Zach Campbell

Editor

Looks like Oscar is going to get a lot of attention from Oklahoma today.

Zach Campbell
Zach Campbell

Editor

Let's watch basketball, folks.

