West Virginia Overcomes Sloppy Outing, Tops North Texas

The West Virginia Mountaineers moved to 5-1 on the season with a 62-50 win over the North Texas Mean Green.

West Virginia started an ice-cold 2-13 from the field with the first five points of the game coming from Sean McNeil. McNeil hit a catch and shoot jumper off an inbound play and then hit a three-ball a few minutes later. The Mountaineers dominated the offensive glass early getting seven offensive rebounds in the first five minutes, but could not finish around the rim.

True freshman Isaiah Cottrell provided a nice spark off the bench being on the receiving end of an alley-oop from Miles McBride and then hitting a fadeaway jump shot to put the Mountaineers up 11-6 prior to the under 12 timeout.

North Texas went in a dry spell offensively not scoring any points over eight minutes and turned the ball over on nine straight trips up the floor and 10 out of 11 trips. West Virginia went on an 11-0 run during that stretch, but missed several opportunities underneath and had a few turnovers themselves.

A Terence Lewis II layup and a three-pointer from Rubin Jones jumpstarted a 16-4 run for the Mean Green, while West Virginia continued to make shots going just 1/12 from the nine-minute mark to jump out in front 22-15.

What killed the Mountaineers in the first half aside from lack of offense was the effort to guard inside the paint. West Virginia was doubled up 20-10 in points inside in the first half. With as many bigs as West Virginia has, that should never be an issue, but it has been and a big issue at that.

Right before the buzzer, Miles McBride drove the length of the floor and laid in a bucket to cut the Mountaineers' deficit to 29-21 at the half.

After a rugged first half, West Virginia came out of the break playing with more intensity and notched the first 18 points of the 2nd half. Sean McNeil got things started with a layup that drew a foul that sent him to the line to complete the old-fashioned three-point play. The next eleven points came from bigs Derek Culver and Gabe Osabuohien smashing the ball on the interior and Isaiah Cottrell knocking down a mid-range jumper.

North Texas finally registered their first points of the 2nd half nearly seven minutes in on a layup from Thomas Bell. Bell hit a three on the next trip up but would be quickly erased thanks to Sean McNeil's second three of the day.

West Virginia guard Taz Sherman began to heat up offensively laying in an easy backdoor cut, hitting a mid-range jumper, and knocking down a wide-open three in front of the WVU bench to extend the Mountaineers' lead to 49-38.

The Mean Green cut into the lead with a 9-0 run to make it just a four point game with just 4:30 remaining in the game. West Virginia seemed a bit fatigued and was not rotating quick enough on the defensive end of the floor, which attributed to North Texas getting some easy looks.

Despite North Texas keeping it close down the stretch, West Virginia was able to knock down some free throws late to put the game out of reach.

West Virginia will be back in action Sunday and will take on No. 19 Richmond at 1 p.m.

