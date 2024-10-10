West Virginia Picked to Finish Near Bottom in Preseason Big 12 Poll
Thursday afternoon, the Big 12 Conference released the preseason poll, as voted on by the media. The West Virginia Mountaineers were picked to finish 13th in the expanded 16-team league.
Big 12 Preseason Poll
1. Kansas
2. Houston
3. Iowa State
4. Baylor
5. Arizona
6. Cincinnati
7. Texas Tech
8. Kansas State
9. BYU
10. TCU
11. UCF
12. Arizona State
13. West Virginia
14. Oklahoma State
15. Colorado
16. Utah
Quick Thoughts
I know it won't make West Virginia fans feel any better, but this is about where I expected them to check in. It's a first-year head coach who brought in a completely brand-new roster with guys coming from all over the place.
Teams just aren't going to have a ton of success in year one of a rebuild, especially when 99% of your roster is new. It's going to take some time for this group to learn how to play with and off one another. Will it be as bad as last season? No, but it's not an NCAA Tournament-caliber bunch.
WVU's O-Line Named to Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll
