West Virginia Pitted Against Blue Blood in Latest ESPN Bracketology Projection
Another big game is on the docket for West Virginia on Saturday evening, with No. 2 Iowa State coming to town.
The Mountaineers already have three "signature" wins this season with victories over Gonzaga, Arizona, and Kansas, but a win tonight would make that resume really nice and shiny.
"They’re good," WVU head coach Darian DeVries said of the Cyclones. "They were really good last year, obviously, too, but I think that the component that they’ve improved the most on is the offensive side. Their bigs can really pass, they play well off one another, and I think it's really complemented their guards from a year ago. They were great defensively last year, they’re great defensively again this year, now they can really score on top of it, which makes them more of a challenge to try and beat.
Heading into tonight's contest, the Mountaineers are a projected No. 8 seed in Joe Lunardi's latest bracketology projection on ESPN.
Projected South Region
1. Auburn vs. 16. Morehead State/Howard
8. West Virginia vs. 9. North Carolina
5. Gonzaga vs. 12. Lipscomb
4. Michigan vs. 13. Northern Colorado
6. Wisconsin vs. 11. Bradley
3. Kansas vs. 14. New Mexico State
7. Utah State vs. 10. Texas Tech
2. Kentucky vs. 15. Cleveland State
