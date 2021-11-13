West Virginia Pummels Pitt for 100th Backyard Brawl Win

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-0) notched the 100th win in the all-time series against the rival Pitt Panthers (0-2) 74-59 Friday night. West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges led all scorers with 18 points and nabbed six rebounds on the night, while guard Taz Sherman scored 17 points.

Pitt grabbed an early 8-4 advantage before the Mountaineer offense got rolling. Guard Taz Sherman took the lid off the basket with a deep contested two off the left wing. Then, Sean McNeil buried a deep three just to the left of the top of ke and Taz followed it with three on the opposite side as the Mountaineers grabbed their first lead of the game 12-8 at the 13:58 mark of the first half.

Things began to get a little bit chippy after a couple of held balls, and back and forth they went, trading off contested buckets. Then, the Mountaineer defense ramped up, with forwards Dimon Carrigan and Jalen Bridges blocking shots and guards Kedrian Johnson, Malik Curry and Kobe Johnson poking the ball away from the Panthers leading to buckets on the other end, constructing an 11-2 run and grabbing a 15-point lead with 3:38 left in the half.

West Virginia produced 21 points on 18 Pitt turnovers in the first half and took a 36-24 lead into the break.

Pitt's John Hugley scored the first bucket of the half as the Panthers continued to battle. Kedrian Johnson got the Mountaineers offense running in the transition game, beautifully stopping at the top of the key and delivering a bounce pass to Jalen Bridges for the slam dunk, getting the crowd on their feet before Taz swiped the ball, drove down the floor, stopped and popped a three to push the West Virginia lead to 17 with 16:41.

The West Virginia defense continued to stifle the Pitt offense, forcing 14 second half turnovers as the Mountaineers maintained a commanding double-digit lead throughout the second half behind 11 second half points from Taz Sherman and 10 from Jalen Bridges as West Virginia knocks off Pitt 74-59.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly