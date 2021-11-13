Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    West Virginia Pummels Pitt for 100th Backyard Brawl Win

    The Mountaineers move to 2-0 after knocking off the Panthers
    Author:

    The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-0) notched the 100th win in the all-time series against the rival Pitt Panthers (0-2) 74-59 Friday night. West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges led all scorers with 18 points and nabbed six rebounds on the night, while guard Taz Sherman scored 17 points. 

    Pitt grabbed an early 8-4 advantage before the Mountaineer offense got rolling. Guard Taz Sherman took the lid off the basket with a deep contested two off the left wing. Then, Sean McNeil buried a deep three just to the left of the top of ke and Taz followed it with three on the opposite side as the Mountaineers grabbed their first lead of the game 12-8 at the 13:58 mark of the first half. 

    Things began to get a little bit chippy after a couple of held balls, and back and forth they went, trading off contested buckets. Then, the Mountaineer defense ramped up, with forwards Dimon Carrigan and Jalen Bridges blocking shots and guards Kedrian Johnson, Malik Curry and Kobe Johnson poking the ball away from the Panthers leading to buckets on the other end, constructing an 11-2 run and grabbing a 15-point lead with 3:38 left in the half. 

    West Virginia produced 21 points on 18 Pitt turnovers in the first half and took a 36-24 lead into the break.

    Read More

    Pitt's John Hugley scored the first bucket of the half as the Panthers continued to battle. Kedrian Johnson got the Mountaineers offense running in the transition game, beautifully stopping at the top of the key and delivering a bounce pass to Jalen Bridges for the slam dunk, getting the crowd on their feet before Taz swiped the ball, drove down the floor, stopped and popped a three to push the West Virginia lead to 17 with 16:41. 

    The West Virginia defense continued to stifle the Pitt offense, forcing 14 second half turnovers as the Mountaineers maintained a commanding double-digit lead throughout the second half behind 11 second half points from Taz Sherman and 10 from Jalen Bridges as West Virginia knocks off Pitt 74-59. 

    You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

    Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Jalen Bridges (11) celebrates following a made basket during the first half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at WVU Coliseum.
    Basketball

    West Virginia Pummels Pitt for 100th Backyard Brawl Win

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17126235_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Pitt

    2 hours ago
    Untitled design (26)
    Basketball

    Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Pitt

    10 hours ago
    Nov 15, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) shoots a three-point basket over Pittsburgh Panthers guard Xavier Johnson (1) and guard Trey McGowens (2) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center.
    Basketball

    PREVIEW: West Virginia Seeking 100th Win Over Pitt

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17126239_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Pitt

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17126240_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Pitt

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17126854_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Pitt

    12 hours ago
    Bob Huggins Pitt Pregame
    Basketball

    WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Pitt

    12 hours ago