West Virginia Ranked in Top 15 of CBS Sports Way-Too-Early Rankings

College basketball season is still many months away from returning, but CBS Sports released its preseason top 25 rankings and showed West Virginia a lot of love by ranking the Mountaineers No. 14.

West Virginia will have a ton of returning experience, but one thing that they do lack in - tournament experience, could be detrimental. Fortunately, the Mountaineers aren't alone. Several other players will be facing the same situation next year when March rolls around.

The Mountaineers will have a stable of bodies to rotate underneath with Oscar Tshiebwe, Derek Culver, Gabe Osabuohien and incoming freshman Isaiah Cottrell. This is exactly the kind of roster that Bob Huggins likes to have, one that will just beat you to death on the inside. The physicality of these four bigs will go a long way in the team's success and won't likely be matched all season long. Guard play will be crucial as Miles "Deuce" McBride, Taz Sherman, Jordan McCabe, Kedrian Johnson, and Sean McNeil will need to knock down shots more consistently for this team to go far. The season is ways away and the roster is likely to change by the time the ball is thrown into the air for the first time next November.

What do you think of the Mountaineers No. 14 ranking? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

