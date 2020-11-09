West Virginia Ranked No. 15 in Preseason AP Top 25 Poll

The Associated Press released their top 25 preseason poll on Monday afternoon as Gonzaga takes over the top spot heading into the season.

The West Virginia Mountaineers come in at No. 15 after finishing the 2019-20 season at 21-10 and finished No. 24 in the AP rankings after closing out the year with a win at Iowa State and over No. 4 Baylor.

Including West Virginia, there are five Big 12 Conference teams ranked in the top 25: 2. Baylor, 6. Kansas, No. 14 Texas Tech, No. 19 Texas.

Preseason AP Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Villanova

4. Virginia

5. Iowa

6. Kansas

7. Wisconsin

8. Illinois

9. Duke

10. Kentucky

11. Creighton

12. Tennessee

13. Michigan State

14. Texas Tech

15. West Virginia

16. North Carolina

17. Houston

18. Arizona State

19. Texas

20. Oregon

21. Florida State

22. UCLA

23. Ohio State

24. Rutgers

25. Michigan

