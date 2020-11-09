West Virginia Ranked No. 15 in Preseason AP Top 25 Poll
Christopher Hall
The Associated Press released their top 25 preseason poll on Monday afternoon as Gonzaga takes over the top spot heading into the season.
The West Virginia Mountaineers come in at No. 15 after finishing the 2019-20 season at 21-10 and finished No. 24 in the AP rankings after closing out the year with a win at Iowa State and over No. 4 Baylor.
Including West Virginia, there are five Big 12 Conference teams ranked in the top 25: 2. Baylor, 6. Kansas, No. 14 Texas Tech, No. 19 Texas.
Preseason AP Top 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Villanova
4. Virginia
5. Iowa
6. Kansas
7. Wisconsin
8. Illinois
9. Duke
10. Kentucky
11. Creighton
12. Tennessee
13. Michigan State
14. Texas Tech
15. West Virginia
16. North Carolina
17. Houston
18. Arizona State
19. Texas
20. Oregon
21. Florida State
22. UCLA
23. Ohio State
24. Rutgers
25. Michigan
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly