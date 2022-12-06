West Virginia Rated Highly in Initial NET Rankings

The West Virginia Mountaineers are off to a 6-2 start to the season, recently dropping a tough game on the road to Xavier in the Big East-Big 12 Battle. Despite the loss to the Musketeers, WVU is getting a ton of respect as they're currently rated No. 11 in the NCAA's initial NET Rankings.

Top 15 of NET Rankings

1. Houston

2. UConn

3. Purdue

4. Tennessee

5. Mississippi State

6. Maryland

7. Sam Houston

8. Alabama

9. Virginia

10. Indiana

11. West Virginia

12. Texas

13. Illinois

14. UCLA

15. Utah State.

FULL NET RANKINGS ----> Click here.

A big reason why the Mountaineers are respected so much is because of their resume through the first eight games of the season. One of their losses came to one of the best, if not the best team in the country, Purdue. Plus, Xavier is no slouch. Arguably what's more impressive is how WVU has manhandled teams in their wins as they are averaging a 23.6 point margin in their six wins.

WVU should enter Big 12 play without any more blemishes to the record with Navy, UAB, Buffalo, and Stony Brook left on the non-conference slate. If they're able to remain competitive in conference play, they should put themselves in a position to not only make the NCAA Tournament, but be seeded well.

