West Virginia Reaches Out to UT-Martin Guard Tarence Guinyard
The West Virginia University men’s basketball program reached out to UT Martin junior guard Tarence Guinyard according to the Portal Report.
Guinyard averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assist per game in his first season at the Division I level to earn All-Ohio Valley Conference first team accolades as well as OVC All-Newcomer honors.
The six-foot-two guard recorded a season-high 31 three times throughout the season and a double double 26 points and a career-high 12 rebounds versus Tennessee Tech.
Prior to UT Martin, Guinyard spent two seasons at Florida State College at Jacksonville. He started in all 63 of his games over his two-season stint at FSCJ, producing 1,302 points (20.7 per game), 347 rebounds, 209 assists and 131 steals.
In his second season, he helped guide the Blue Wave to tie a program-best 26 wins, averaging 21.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
