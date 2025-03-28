Mountaineers Now

West Virginia Reaches Out to UT-Martin Guard Tarence Guinyard

The Mountaineers are looking to reload with All-OVC guard Tarence Guinyard

Christopher Hall

Lee guard Tarence Guinyard (0) dribbles the ball during a Gateway Conference boys basketball semifinal against Jackson on January 28, 2021.
Lee guard Tarence Guinyard (0) dribbles the ball during a Gateway Conference boys basketball semifinal against Jackson on January 28, 2021. / Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The West Virginia University men’s basketball program reached out to UT Martin junior guard Tarence Guinyard according to the Portal Report.

Guinyard averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assist per game in his first season at the Division I level to earn All-Ohio Valley Conference first team accolades as well as OVC All-Newcomer honors.

The six-foot-two guard recorded a season-high 31 three times throughout the season and a double double 26 points and a career-high 12 rebounds versus Tennessee Tech.

Prior to UT Martin, Guinyard spent two seasons at Florida State College at Jacksonville. He started in all 63 of his games over his two-season stint at FSCJ, producing 1,302 points (20.7 per game), 347 rebounds, 209 assists and 131 steals.

In his second season, he helped guide the Blue Wave to tie a program-best 26 wins, averaging 21.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

