West Virginia receives commitment from 2025 guard MJ Feenane
It's been a little quiet on the recruiting trail recently for Ross Hodge and the West Virginia Mountaineers, but the finishing touches are being made to the 2025-26 roster.
On Wednesday, Hodge finally added another piece to the roster, picking up a commitment from 2025 guard Michael "MJ" Feenane of Columbus High School in Miami, Florida, which happens to be the school where the highly touted Boozer twins, Cameron and Cayden, play.
Feenane saw limited action across 24 games as a senior, averaging just four points and two rebounds per game, but did shoot 50% from the floor and 34% from three-point range.
It is believed that Feenane will be considered a walk-on and will almost certainly take a redshirt in his first year in Morgantown. Hodge is eyeing a few players in the transfer portal who can make an impact right away, including Oklahoma State transfer Arturo Dean, who was recently in town for a visit.
Updated West Virginia men's basketball roster
Treysen Eaglestaff, Jackson Fields, Jasper Floyd, Jayden Forsythe, Honor Huff, Brenen Lorient, Chance Moore, Harlan Obioha, Abraham Oyeadier, DJ Thomas, Morris Ugusuk, and MJ Feenane.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
In the Gun Podcast: Coach Rod's Spread/Part 3, The Ground Game
Between The Eers: The Future is Brighter Than Ever at WVU
These Three Games Could Define the 2025 WVU Football Season
WVU’s Offensive Line is a Puzzle With No Easy Answers and No Time to Waste