West Virginia Receives Massive News on Eligibility of Transfer Guard Chance Moore
West Virginia men's head basketball coach announced some good news on Tuesday evening in that St. Bonaventure transfer guard Chance Moore has been cleared by the NCAA to play an additional year at the collegiate level.
“We are pleased that the NCAA approved the waiver for Chance to have his fifth season of eligibility,” coach Ross Hodge said in a press release. “As I said when he signed, Chance has the ability, size and physicality to impact both sides of the ball and impact winning at a high level. We are thrilled with the ruling and look forward to Chance being a Mountaineer this season.”
This past season at St. Bonaventure, he finished 2nd in scoring (13 ppg) and led the team with 6.5 rebounds per game. For his career, Moore has shot 43% from the floor, 30% from three-point land, and 62.6% from the free throw line.
Coming out of high school, Moore held offers from a number of high majors, including the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Ole Miss, Rutgers, South Carolina, and Wake Forest before settling on Arkansas.
After minimal action with the Razorbacks, he made the move to Missouri State, where he averaged 10.7 points over two seasons
He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
