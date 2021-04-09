Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
West Virginia Reels in Old Dominion Transfer

West Virginia picks up Old Dominion transfer Malik Curry
Author:
Publish date:

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Old Dominion graduate transfer, guard Malik Curry is committing to West Virginia.

Curry led Old Dominion in scoring, assists, and steals the last two seasons, averaging 14.3 points per game during that span and earned Secon Team All-Conference USA as a Junior.

Last season, Curry averaged 15.7 points, 3.6 assists, and 1.9 steals per game. 

This is the second transfer West Virginia has picked up thus far in the early period of the offseason. The Mountaineers grabbed Florida International forward Dimon Carrigan.

Virginia Commonwealth Rams guard Marcus Evans (2) attempts to steal the ball from Old Dominion Monarchs guard Malik Curry (3) in the first half at Stuart C. Siegel Center.
Basketball

