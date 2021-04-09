West Virginia Reels in Old Dominion Transfer

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Old Dominion graduate transfer, guard Malik Curry is committing to West Virginia.

Curry led Old Dominion in scoring, assists, and steals the last two seasons, averaging 14.3 points per game during that span and earned Secon Team All-Conference USA as a Junior.

Last season, Curry averaged 15.7 points, 3.6 assists, and 1.9 steals per game.

This is the second transfer West Virginia has picked up thus far in the early period of the offseason. The Mountaineers grabbed Florida International forward Dimon Carrigan.

