West Virginia Reveals Starting Lineup vs. Bethune-Cookman
The West Virginia Mountaineers (7-2) are looking to extend their winning streak to four games on Saturday as they welcome in the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-7). Bethune will be playing for the second straight night after taking on the Virginia Cavaliers on Friday, a game in which they lost by 18.
Moments ago, both teams announced their starting lineups for this evening's action.
West Virginia Mountaineers
G Javon Small
G Sencire Harris
G Jonathan Powell
F Toby Okani
F Amani Hansberry
Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
G Brayon Freeman
G Trey Thomas
F Reggie Ward Jr.
F Daniel Rouzan
F Jesus Carralero Martin
The Mountaineers and Wildcats will tip things off at 5 p.m. EST. You can watch the action live on ESPN+
