West Virginia Reveals Starting Lineup vs. Bethune-Cookman

A look at the first five on the floor for West Virginia's matchup against Bethune-Cookman.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University forward Amani Hansberry.
West Virginia University forward Amani Hansberry. / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
The West Virginia Mountaineers (7-2) are looking to extend their winning streak to four games on Saturday as they welcome in the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-7). Bethune will be playing for the second straight night after taking on the Virginia Cavaliers on Friday, a game in which they lost by 18.

Moments ago, both teams announced their starting lineups for this evening's action.

West Virginia Mountaineers

G Javon Small

G Sencire Harris

G Jonathan Powell

F Toby Okani

F Amani Hansberry

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

G Brayon Freeman

G Trey Thomas

F Reggie Ward Jr.

F Daniel Rouzan

F Jesus Carralero Martin

The Mountaineers and Wildcats will tip things off at 5 p.m. EST. You can watch the action live on ESPN+

