West Virginia Rises Multiple Spots in AP Top 25 Poll

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-0) got their season off to a solid start by winning the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in-season tournament by defeating South Dakota State, VCU, and Western Kentucky. Although it wasn't pretty, they found ways to come away with wins and that's all you can really ask for this early in the season.

The latest AP Top 25 poll was just released with the Mountaineers checking in at No. 11.

West Virginia will have an opportunity to soar up the rankings as they will play No. 1 Gonzaga in Indianapolis this Wednesday.

