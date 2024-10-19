West Virginia Rolls in Exhibition against Charleston
Morgantown, WV – West Virginia University forward Tucker DeVries led all scorers with 18 points as the Mountaineers handled the University of Charleston (WV) Golden Eagles Friday night 94-61 in an exhibition game.
West Virginia guard Javon Small ignited and capped off a 17-3 run to begin the game with a pair of threes for six of his 11 first half points.
A 5-0 spurt by the Golden Eagles cut the WVU lead to nine, but the Mountaineers steadily built its advantage to 18 with guard Sincere Harris contributing five points, driving to the basket for a layup, and three consecutive free throws.
The Mountaineers were able to keep its distance in the first half with 18-34 shooting from the field, including 7-16 from three-point range to take a 50-29 lead into halftime.
West Virginia held its 20-plus point advantage and led by as many as 35 int the second half behind a 18-3 run. Tucker DeVries put up nine second half points, KJ Tenner hit a pair of three for six second half points and forward Ofri Naveh and guard Jake Auer found the stat sheet with threes as the Mountaineers came away with the 94-61 victory.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Initial Thoughts on West Virginia's Dominating Exhibition Win Over Charleston
Neal Brown is Cautious of Being 'Overly Critical' of Brandon Yates
Expert Pick: Phil Steele Makes Strong Predictions for WVU vs. Kansas State
FOX Broadcast Team Announced for West Virginia vs. Kansas State
Neal Brown Address the Elephant in the Room, Clears Up Poorly Delivered Message