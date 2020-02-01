MountaineerMaven
West Virginia Seeks Redemption in Return Game with Kansas State

Christopher Hall

“We didn’t guard the ball,” Huggins said. “Our rotations weren’t very good. We didn’t push the ball where we wanted. We didn’t defend ball screens very well, which we had been doing a very good job of. We didn’t rebound. We didn’t get to loose balls. I mean, it’s amazing we were in the game.”

The Mountaineers welcome Kansas State to the WVU Coliseum Saturday at 2:00 pm broadcasting on ESPN2. It’s an opportunity to redeem themselves, not only for the loss on Wednesday but it’s a chance to exact revenge on the Wildcats after a surprise beatdown West Virginia took just two weeks ago.

“I’d be shocked if Bruce (Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber) changed very much. They played really well. I don’t think we’re going to change anything but we’re going to try and fix some things. Our execution was – we just went through the motions, sort of. We didn’t make hard rolls to the basket. We didn’t make hard cuts to the basket. We didn’t set good screens. We didn’t make crisp passes. We didn’t execute very well.”

Cartier Diarra lit up the Mountaineers for 25 points, along with six rebounds followed by team-leading scorer Xavier Sneed adding 16 points and three steals and DaJuan Gordon, a player that currently averages 6.8 points per game, scored a season-high 15 points.

Kansas State went on the road and dropped games to Kansas and Alabama before beating Oklahoma at home Wednesday night 61-53, while the Mountaineers put back-to-back roads wins over Texas and Missouri before the loss to Texas Tech on Wednesday.

