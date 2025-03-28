West Virginia Shows Interest in UNC Wilmington Big Man Harlan Obioha
According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, UNC Wilmington center Harlan Obioha has received interest from the West Virginia University men’s basketball program.
The seven-foot 280-pound center averaged 9.2 points and 6.0 rebounds per game last season, including recording a career-high 23 points, shooting an efficient 9-10 from the floor, and brought down 10 rebounds in one of his five double doubles on the year. He shot 63.9% from the field on the season.
Obioha spent his first two season at Niagara. After his first full season with Purple Eagles, he averaged 10.3 points and 7.8 rebounds as a redshirt sophomore. He produced a season-high 22 points against Rider and recorded a career-best 16 rebounds versus Manhattan.
The Hoxie, Kansas, native has also received interest from Wichita State, Wake Forest, Mississippi State, and Rutgers.
