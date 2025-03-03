West Virginia Sits Firmly in the Field in CBS Sports' Latest Bracketology Projection
West Virginia's loss to BYU late Saturday night didn't really impact the team's chances to make the NCAA Tournament. The Cougars are a top 25 team, a lock to make the 68-team field, and dropping a Quad 1 game on the road is typically glossed over by the selection committee.
CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm agrees as he has the Mountaineers pegged to be a No. 10 seed in the Midwest Region, squaring off against No. 7 UCLA, with the right to likely face No. 2 seed Florida.
Palm's projected Midwest Region
1. Houston vs. 16. Bryant
8. Vanderbilt vs. 9. Gonzaga
5. Oregon vs. 12. UC San Diego
4. Missouri vs. 13. Lipscomb
6. Memphis vs. 11. Baylor/Xavier
3. Michigan vs. 14. Northern Colorado
7. UCLA vs. 10. West Virginia
2. Florida vs. 15. Central Connecticut State
Darian DeVries will have his squad ready to roll on Tuesday night against the Utah Utes, officially closing out the road portion of the team's regular season schedule. They will then return home for the regular season finale against UCF on Saturday.
Tip-off between West Virginia and Utah is scheduled for 9 p.m. EST on ESPN+.
