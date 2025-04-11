West Virginia Slated for the 2025 Charleston Classic
The West Virginia University men’s basketball program is expected to compete in the 2025 Charleston Classic at TD Arenda according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.
West Virginia is the fourth team announced by Rothstein to join the field, with Georgia, Clemson and Xavier in the field.
West Virginia’s lone appearance in the midseason tournament came in 2021. The Mountaineers finished third after dispatching Elon in the first round, then fell to old Big East foe Marquette in the semifinals and beat Clemson in the third place game.
WVU is a combined 8-4 against the current field, posting a 5-1 record against Clemson, 2-1 versus Georgia and 1-2 against Xaver.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
2026 Linebacker Cameron Dwyer Chooses West Virginia
West Virginia Looks to Keep Pace in the Big 12 Standings Against Houston
2026 DB Taj Powell Commits to West Virginia
Pat McAfee Gets Jam-Packed Pittsburgh Crowd to Sing "Take Me Home, Country Roads"
West Virginia Snags Commitment from Class of 2026 Oklahoma Defensive Back