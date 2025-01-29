West Virginia Slides in Latest CBS Sports Bracketology Projection
West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries hopes that last week's lackluster performances versus Arizona State and Kansas State are officially behind them and are not a sign of things to come for this shorthanded, fatigued roster that has logged a bunch of minutes this season.
Last week, the Mountaineers were a projected No. 6 seed in Jerry Palm's bracketology projection on CBS Sports. After the loss to Kansas State, he's dropped them to a No. 8 seed in the Midwest Region.
Palm's projected Midwest Region
1. Alabama vs. 16. Bryant
8. West Virginia vs. 9. St. John's
5. Clemson vs. 12. McNeese
4. Oregon vs. 13. Yale
6. Ole Miss vs. 11. UC Irvine
3. Houston vs. 14. UNC Asheville
7. Oklahoma vs. 10. San Diego State
2. Marquette vs. 15. Merrimack
West Virginia will have a chance to strengthen its resume once again on Wednesday night as they welcome the sixth-ranked Houston Cougars to the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers have already taken down three top-10 teams this season. Beating another will go a long way in securing an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament come March.
Tip-of between the Mountaineers and Cougars is set for 7 p.m. EST and will stream on ESPN+.
