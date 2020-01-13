MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

West Virginia Soars in Latest AP Top 25 Polls

Schuyler Callihan

After picking up a pair of Big 12 Conference victories over Oklahoma State and Texas Tech, West Virginia moves up in this week's edition of the AP Top 25 polls to No. 12. 

The Mountaineers offense has continued to struggle, but their suffocating defense continues to give teams trouble as they have allowed on average only 51.6 points per game in conference play. 

This week, the Mountaineers will play host to TCU (12-3, 3-0) tomorrow night at the WVU Coliseum with tip-off set for 9 p.m. and will travel to the "Little Apple" this Saturday to take on a struggling Kansas State (7-8, 0-3) at 3 p.m. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

Should be in the top 10 if they win their next two games against TCU and @ Kansas State

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia, Texas Tech Game Thread

Join fellow Mountaineer fans to discuss the West Virginia, Texas Tech match-up

Christopher Hall

by

Schuyler Callihan

#WVU checks in at No. 9 in the latest ESPN College Basketball Power Rankings…

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

No. 17 West Virginia, No. 22 Texas Tech set to Clash in Morgantown

The 17th ranked West Virginia Mountaineers and No. 22 Texas Tech aim to stay atop Big 12 standings

Christopher Hall

by

QuinnBurkitt

Deuce McBride Earns Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

After a career-high 22 points, Deuce McBride earns Big 12 Newcomer of the week.

Christopher Hall

by

John Pentol

West Virginia Women Move Up in Top 25

The women continue to climb the rankings

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

WVU Baseball Ranked in Top 15 of Preseason Rankings

The Mountaineers are ready to take the 'next step' in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

2023 Offensive Tackle Cites Resemblance to Former Mountaineer

Chad Scott sends out offer to lineman from the Sunshine state

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

2022 Defensive Back Calls West Virginia Offer "Surreal"

West Virginia offers talented 2022 safety from Las Vegas

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

West Virginia Firmly "In the Mix" for 2020 JUCO lineman

Can Neal Brown add a fifth offensive lineman to the 2020 class?

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

Is Oscar Tshiebwe a One and Done?

West Virginia's Oscar Tshiebwe could be NBA-bound after this season

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol