West Virginia Soars in Latest AP Top 25 Polls

After picking up a pair of Big 12 Conference victories over Oklahoma State and Texas Tech, West Virginia moves up in this week's edition of the AP Top 25 polls to No. 12.

The Mountaineers offense has continued to struggle, but their suffocating defense continues to give teams trouble as they have allowed on average only 51.6 points per game in conference play.

This week, the Mountaineers will play host to TCU (12-3, 3-0) tomorrow night at the WVU Coliseum with tip-off set for 9 p.m. and will travel to the "Little Apple" this Saturday to take on a struggling Kansas State (7-8, 0-3) at 3 p.m.