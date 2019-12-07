Mountaineer
West Virginia, St Johns Game Thread

Christopher Hall

West Virginia (7-0) vs St Johns (7-2) Time: Noon TV FS1

WVU is 20-17 all-time versus St. John's, 13-7 during Big East play. West Virginia won 10-straight before losing the last two meetings.

Bob Huggins is 4-2 all-time against the Red Storm.

WVU is 36-52 overall inside the Madison Square Garden, including 6-4 versus St. John's.

West Virginia is just 1-5 in the last six games at Madison Square Garden

2019 Florida L 66-56

2016 Virginia L 70-54

2015 NC State W 83-69

2012 UCONN L 71-67

2012 St John's L 78-62

2011 Marquette L 67-61

Comments (10)
No. 1-10
Zach Campbell
Zach Campbell

Editor

Bob Huggins will be speaking at half time and it’s gonna be... colorful.

Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

Editor

Final media timeout of the first half. #WVU leads 32-30 | 3:07

Zach Campbell
Zach Campbell

Editor

Can either team play with even a modicum of control?

Zach Campbell
Zach Campbell

Editor

Terrible passing all over the place

Zach Campbell
Zach Campbell

Editor

Oscar with the And 1. Let’s see if he breaks out...

Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

Editor

Timeout on the floor. #WVU leads 22-21 | 7:39 1H

Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

Editor

That #WVU defense causing havoc on the St John's shooters holding them to 6-20 from the field. However, 8 Mountaineer turnovers have given St. John's an opportunity to take the lead with a free throw coming out of the U 12 media timeout

15-15 | 10:50

Zach Campbell
Zach Campbell

Editor

Sloppy sloppy slop

Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

Editor

It's the first media timeout of the game and we're tied at 4.

1H | 15:33

Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

Editor

Guard rebounding is going to be important today along with keeping St Johns of the offensive glass

Basketball

