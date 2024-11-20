Mountaineers Now

West Virginia's Starting Lineup for Home Matchup Versus Iona

A look at the first five on the floor for tonight's matchup between the Mountaineers and Gaels.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University guard Sencire Harris
West Virginia University guard Sencire Harris / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
In this story:

For the fourth straight game to open the season, West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries is rolling with the same starting lineup entering tonight's matchup with the Iona Gaels.

Leading scorer Tucker DeVries (13.7 ppg), and really everybody for that matter, is looking for a bounce-back performance after a rough go of it last Friday in the Backyard Brawl. DeVries connected on just 2-of-10 shots from the field, including a 1-for-5 night from downtown.

Forward/center Amani Hansberry had a game he'd like to erase from his memory bank forever, posting just two points and three rebounds in 12 minutes of play. He found himself in foul trouble early in the game and ended up fouling out at the 10-minute mark of the second half.

Moments ago, both teams released their starting lineups for tonight's game.

West Virginia Mountaineers

G Javon Small

G Sencire Harris

G/F Tucker DeVries

F Toby Okani

F Amani Hansberry

Iona Gaels

G Dejour Reaves

G Adam Nije

G James Patterson

F Clarence Rupert

F Yaphet Moundi

The Mountaineers and Gaels will get things started at approximately 7 p.m. EST. You can watch the game live on ESPN+.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. UCF

College Football 25 Simulation: West Virginia vs. UCF

Everything UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn Said About West Virginia

Between The Eers: Early Season Thoughts on WVU Basketball

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Basketball