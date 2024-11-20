West Virginia's Starting Lineup for Home Matchup Versus Iona
For the fourth straight game to open the season, West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries is rolling with the same starting lineup entering tonight's matchup with the Iona Gaels.
Leading scorer Tucker DeVries (13.7 ppg), and really everybody for that matter, is looking for a bounce-back performance after a rough go of it last Friday in the Backyard Brawl. DeVries connected on just 2-of-10 shots from the field, including a 1-for-5 night from downtown.
Forward/center Amani Hansberry had a game he'd like to erase from his memory bank forever, posting just two points and three rebounds in 12 minutes of play. He found himself in foul trouble early in the game and ended up fouling out at the 10-minute mark of the second half.
Moments ago, both teams released their starting lineups for tonight's game.
West Virginia Mountaineers
G Javon Small
G Sencire Harris
G/F Tucker DeVries
F Toby Okani
F Amani Hansberry
Iona Gaels
G Dejour Reaves
G Adam Nije
G James Patterson
F Clarence Rupert
F Yaphet Moundi
The Mountaineers and Gaels will get things started at approximately 7 p.m. EST. You can watch the game live on ESPN+.
