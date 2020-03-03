West Virginia Steadily Approaching Life on the Bubble

As the 2019-20 West Virginia men's basketball season comes to a close, the Mountaineers have now found themselves in "desperation mode". Just a month ago, West Virginia seemed to be a lock for the tournament and were projected as a No. 2 seed. Now, they are fighting for their life.

Losers of six of their last seven contests, the Mountaineers must find a win before entering Big 12 tournament play. Tuesday night, they'll have a great opportunity as they travel to Ames to take on the Iowa State Cyclones (12-17). West Virginia already has several bad losses on its resume and if they are unable to come out on top tonight, it could be the dagger of this team missing out on the big dance.

Every game is a must-win situation for the Mountaineers, but tonight's contest vs Iowa State is one they absolutely can not afford to drop. The Cyclones are having a rough year and to add to that, they are without their best player and possibly one of the nation's best players, Tyrese Haliburton. A loss to a Haliburton-less Iowa State team could put West Virginia on the outside, looking in.

The Mountaineers have a tough task ahead of them as well as they will host No. 2 Baylor on Saturday, making tonight's game all the more important. Not ruling out the possibility of West Virginia pulling off the upset against the Bears, but if they fall to Iowa State, it puts them in an extremely difficult circumstance. With the way this season has unfolded, I'm not so sure that in a win or stay home game the Mountaineers would be able to dig deep and pull out on top. This group, at times, has lacked effort and heart. Something that Bob Huggins's teams typically take a lot of pride in. In the first half of the season, they had both of those, despite their shooting woes.

How does West Virginia avoid the bubble?

Very simple, win out. A win over Iowa State removes another bad loss on the resume and a win over Baylor almost certainly locks you into the tournament, regardless of how deep they go in the conference tournament. Any wins beyond that are just seed boosters.

How does West Virginia's bubble burst?

Once again, very simple - lose out. A loss to Iowa State could be what does them in, but failing to have one signature win on the resume will hurt the Mountaineers more than anything.

How does West Virginia land on the bubble?

Winning over Iowa State possibly solidifies them a spot in the tournament, but there are still many other many factors that the selection committee will take into consideration. Should they win tonight, lose on Saturday to Baylor and get bounced in the first game of the conference tournament, life could be real unnerving for Huggins and co. come Selection Sunday.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.