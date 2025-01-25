West Virginia Still Getting Respect in Latest CBS Sports Bracketology Projection
Some outlets have West Virginia as a team that's not necessarily on the bubble but close to it. Not CBS Sports. Jerry Palm is a big believer in what Darian DeVries and the Mountaineers have done this season despite their most recent loss to Arizona State.
In his latest NCAA Tournament projection, Palm has the Mountaineers as a No. 6 seed in the West Region.
Palm's full West Region projection
1. Iowa State vs. 16. Southern
8. Oklahoma vs. 9. Gonzaga
5. Houston vs. 12. VCU
4. Ole Miss vs. 13. Northern Colorado
6. West Virginia vs. 11. Wake Forest
3. Texas A&M vs. 14. Utah Valley
7. Utah State vs. 10. Maryland
2. Marquette vs. 15. Bryant
Up Next
West Virginia will play three of its next four games away from the WVU Coliseum, beginning this evening at Kansas State. They will return home for a chance at revenge against No. 7 Houston on Wednesday which will be followed up by road trips to Cincinnati and TCU.
The Mountaineers and Wildcats will throw the ball up in the air at approximately 6 p.m. EST tonight. You can watch the action live on CBS Sports Network.
