West Virginia Subdued by Sooners

Morgantown, WV – The No. 20 West Virginia Mountaineers dropped their third in a row after falling to Oklahoma State 73-62 Saturday evening.

West Virginia hit the offensive boards to start the game, grabbing two, which led to Derek Culver’s turnaround one-handed jumper for the games first basket.

Then, on the ensuing possession, Jordan McCabe was looking for numbers in transition and tossed an alley-oop that was a little bit behind Matthews, but he recovered and tipped the ball over to Oscar Tshiebwe for the dunk and the early 4-2 advantage.

West Virginia’s defense was slow to start as Oklahoma was taking advantage of mismatches with screens and started the game 6-12 from the field but the Mountaineers were able to stay within one, 14-13, at the 11:21 mark of the first half.

The Mountaineer defense started to clamp down and held the Sooners to 4-15 to finish out the half. However, West Virginia, despite getting open looks, struggled from the field going 3-12 in the final 11 minutes that included a 5:43 scoring drought to end the second half. Nonetheless, West Virginia only trailed 25-21 at the break.

West Virginia came out of the half like the team we’ve come accustomed to inside the WVU Coliseum, being the aggressor attacking the basket as Matthews got the Mountaineers within two with a floating left-hander along the baseline on the Mountaineers first possession.

The Mountaineers picked up the intensity on defense and had the Sooners frantic on their second possession but as the shot clock was winding down, De’Vion Harmon drilled a three with Tshiebwe in his face. Then, a turnover by the Mountaineers led to a Brady Manek three from the top of the key that pushed the Sooners lead to eight within the first two minutes of the second half.

West Virginia came into the game shooting 49.3% at home, but the Mountaineers couldn’t keep up with Sooners as they put together a 10-2 run to up 17 with 12:30 remaining in the game. Shortly after, at the 11:21 mark of the second half, for the first time of the season, the Mountaineers looked completely defeated in the Coliseum. Heads we’re hanging as they look around to one another for answers.

“What killed us is we have a guy pinned on the sideline, and we back off of him for some reason. I have no idea why we would do that, and he makes a three. Then, we leave a guy who we said, “don’t leave.” He steps into another three, and then we have a guy split a trap, which is a no-no. He shoots it and goes and gets his own rebound. He tips it in for a three-point play, and it goes from 4 to 13.”

Oklahoma grabbed a 20-point lead after Kur Kuath was left wide open on a fast break and slammed it home as the Sooners flexed towards the crowd.

The Mountaineers started to play with a sense of urgency and even got the deficit down to eight with three minutes to go but it was too little too late as the Sooners shoot 61.5% in the second half to hold on for the 73-62 win.

“I thought our energy was okay at the end of the game," said Huggins. "We need to know where our man is. We need to follow the scouting report. When they’re told don’t leave somebody, then don’t leave them. 'When they’re told to press up on them and make them bounce it', they need to press up on them and make them bounce it. They made shots. You have to give them credit. They made shots. We broke down, and they made shots. When they broke down, we didn’t make shots. We got nothing inside.”

This is only the second game the Mountaineers have lost in Morgantown this season. In both losses, West Virginia shot the ball in the 30% range. West Virginia shot 31.7% against Kansas in a 58-49 loss and ended the day with Oklahoma shooting 34.3%.

West Virginia is back in action on Tuesday night as they travel to Ames to take on the Iowa State Cyclones at 9:00 pm on ESPN2.