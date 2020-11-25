West Virginia Tabbed a Top 20 Team in Sports Illustrated's Preseason Rankings

Today is the day - the day college basketball is back in our lives as over 60+ games will take place today to open up the 2020-21 season, including West Virginia's opening round game in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic vs. South Dakota State at 7 p.m. EST.

The Mountaineers are widely viewed as one of the nation's most talented teams heading into the 2020-21 season, with some folks believing that they are a Final Four contender.

Recently, Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated put together his preseason top 25, and the Mountaineers check-in at No. 17.

Analysis from Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated:

"We are all anxiously awaiting the sideline sight of Bob Huggins Nov. 25 when the Mountaineers open the season, to see if Huggs has maintained his Quarantine Chic. Huggins resembled an aging country music legend during the offseason with his hair grown out, bearded, missing only a black cowboy hat and an acoustic guitar. But there will be no country-song sadness to sing about his basketball team if it lives up to the billing. West Virginia has quality size in Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver, a promising point guard in sophomore Miles McBride, and enough other pit bulls to play Huggins’ preferred attacking defensive style. The question, always, is whether WVU can make enough shots."

