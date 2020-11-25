SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

West Virginia Tabbed a Top 20 Team in Sports Illustrated's Preseason Rankings

Schuyler Callihan

Today is the day - the day college basketball is back in our lives as over 60+ games will take place today to open up the 2020-21 season, including West Virginia's opening round game in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic vs. South Dakota State at 7 p.m. EST.

The Mountaineers are widely viewed as one of the nation's most talented teams heading into the 2020-21 season, with some folks believing that they are a Final Four contender. 

Recently, Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated put together his preseason top 25, and the Mountaineers check-in at No. 17. 

Analysis from Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated: 

"We are all anxiously awaiting the sideline sight of Bob Huggins Nov. 25 when the Mountaineers open the season, to see if Huggs has maintained his Quarantine Chic. Huggins resembled an aging country music legend during the offseason with his hair grown out, bearded, missing only a black cowboy hat and an acoustic guitar. But there will be no country-song sadness to sing about his basketball team if it lives up to the billing. West Virginia has quality size in Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver, a promising point guard in sophomore Miles McBride, and enough other pit bulls to play Huggins’ preferred attacking defensive style. The question, always, is whether WVU can make enough shots."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: WVU Hoops Hype Video Narrated by Jevon Carter

The former Mountaineer guard is ready to see some West Virginia basketball

Schuyler Callihan

What to Expect in West Virginia's Season Opener vs South Dakota State

Three things to watch for in the Mountaineers 2020-21 season opener

Schuyler Callihan

The Mountaineers are Ready to Roll in the Crossover Classic

West Virginia ready to show the college basketball world they are national contenders

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

WATCH: WVU Basketball Season Preview & Record Prediction

The 2020-21 college basketball season is finally here!

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Where Does West Virginia Sit in Joe Lunardi's Latest Bracketology?

The Mountaineers are getting some respect in the latest bracketology projections

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Vegas Releases Odds on West Virginia vs South Dakota State

The Mountaineers open up as favorites over the Jackrabbits

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

2020-21 Record Predictions for West Virginia Men's Basketball

The Mountaineer Maven staff has high expectations for Bob Huggins' squad this year

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

West Virginia Releases Depth Chart vs Oklahoma

The Mountaineers have updated their depth chart

Schuyler Callihan

Projecting the West Virginia Basketball Starting Lineup and Rotation

The Mountaineers are loaded with talent and depth for the new season

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

VCU Replacing Wichita State in Crossover Classic

Wichita State drops out of the Crossover Classic and VCU steps in

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP