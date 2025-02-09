West Virginia Takes Care of Business Against Utah
Morgantown, WV – West Virginia sophomore forward Amani Hansberry led all scorers with 17 points and senior guard Javon Small and Joseph Yesufu put in 14 points as the Mountaineers (15-8, 6-6) handled the Utah Utes (13-10, 5-7) Saturday evening 72-61.
West Virginia fell behind 6-0 to start the game before Amani Hansberry and Javon Small buried threes and sophomore guard Sencire Harris capped an 8-0 run with a reverse layup for the 8-6 lead at the 16:12 mark of the first half.
The Mountaineers built a five-point lead when KJ Tenner hit a short jumper, senior guard Toby Okani followed suit and off a Okani offensive rebound, Joseph Yesufu buried a three for a 7-0 run and a 15-10 lead near the midway point of the first half.
After Utah senior guard Mason Madsen hit a three to cut the Mountaineer lead to two with three minutes remaining in the half, the West Virginia defense held the Utes scoreless while ending the half with a 7-0 run to take a 36-27 lead into halftime.
West Virginia extended its lead to 12 early in the second half after a tough low block move by Hansberry earned the bucket and the foul for a 47-35 advantage.
Jonathan Powell pushed the lead to 14 with a three from the left wing but Utah put together an 11-3 run to close within six before Powell ended the run with a mid-range jumper just inside the three-point line for a 58-50 lead with 7:21 remaining in the game.
Utah cut the lead to five after three from sophomore forward Jake Wahlin, but Powell responded again, this time with a straight away three to ignite an 8-0 run for a 13-point lead with under minute left to play as the Mountaineers cruised to the 72-61 victory.