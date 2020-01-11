West Virginia, Texas Tech Game Thread
Christopher Hall
Morgantown, WV - The No. 17 West Virginia host No. 22 Texas Tech inside the WVU Coliseum with tip-off set for 6:00 pm est on ESPN.
WVU is playing unbelievable half court defense
Be nice to see us make a bit of a run before half
Anyone know the stats for Huggins worst free throw shooting team at WVU?
Some soft calls on WVU early
Texas Tech switching to a 2-3 zone defense
WVU leads 14-11. Jermaine Haley with a strong start early leading the Mountaineers with 8 points.
11:16 | 1H
Is this the game where Haley breaks his scoring funk?
First media timeout of the game WVU leads 6-3. Stats guy has WVU for only two blocks. I have 3
Pretty awesome lob by McCabe, Oscar needs to finish that.
Very early but looking like West Virginia came out with an edge.
Score predictions?
Quinn Burkitt
