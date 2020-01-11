MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

West Virginia, Texas Tech Game Thread

Christopher Hall

Morgantown, WV - The No. 17 West Virginia host No. 22 Texas Tech inside the WVU Coliseum with tip-off set for 6:00 pm est on ESPN. 

Comments (18)
No. 1-11
Michael Gresko
Michael Gresko

Editor

WVU is playing unbelievable half court defense

Michael Gresko
Michael Gresko

Editor

Be nice to see us make a bit of a run before half

Schuyler Callihan
Schuyler Callihan

Editor

Anyone know the stats for Huggins worst free throw shooting team at WVU?

Michael Gresko
Michael Gresko

Editor

Some soft calls on WVU early

Michael Gresko
Michael Gresko

Editor

Texas Tech switching to a 2-3 zone defense

Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

Editor

WVU leads 14-11. Jermaine Haley with a strong start early leading the Mountaineers with 8 points.

11:16 | 1H

Zach Campbell
Zach Campbell

Editor

Is this the game where Haley breaks his scoring funk?

Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

Editor

First media timeout of the game WVU leads 6-3. Stats guy has WVU for only two blocks. I have 3

Zach Campbell
Zach Campbell

Editor

Pretty awesome lob by McCabe, Oscar needs to finish that.

Zach Campbell
Zach Campbell

Editor

Very early but looking like West Virginia came out with an edge.

Zach Campbell
Zach Campbell

Editor

Score predictions?

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

No. 17 West Virginia, No. 22 Texas Tech set to Clash in Morgantown

The 17th ranked West Virginia Mountaineers and No. 22 Texas Tech aim to stay atop Big 12 standings

Christopher Hall

by

QuinnBurkitt

Is Oscar Tshiebwe a One and Done?

West Virginia's Oscar Tshiebwe could be NBA-bound after this season

Schuyler Callihan

by

Sean mills

Matt Moore Promoted to Assistant Head Coach

New year, new title for WVU offensive line coach

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

Jeff Casteel Could Potentially Return to West Virginia

The coaching spots are filled, but there is still a chance for a homecoming for Jeff Casteel

Schuyler Callihan

by

Sean mills

An In-Depth Look at the Hiring of Jeff Koonz

West Virginia getting experienced coach in Koonz

Quinn Burkitt

by

John Pentol

Veteran Guard Chase Harler is Quietly Leading by Example

Senior Chase Harler Leads West Virginia by Example

Zach Campbell

by

ZA_Campbell

BREAKING: West Virginia Has a New Linebackers Coach

Vic Koenning has added a new member to his defensive coaching staff

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

ESPN’s Matchup Predictor Loves West Virginia in Big 12 Play

These results would put WVU in position for a No. 1 seed

Schuyler Callihan

by

Sean mills

New #WVU offer out to JUCO offensive lineman…

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

WATCH: Robert C. Byrd’s Crazy Play that Made No. 1 on ESPN's Top 10

What an insane sequence!

Schuyler Callihan

by

Cmoyer113