West Virginia to Play No. 1 Gonzaga

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, West Virginia is expected to replace Tennessee in the Jimmy V Classic and face No. 1 Gonzaga in Indianapolis.

The Tennessee and Gonzaga matchup was initially scheduled for December 2 at 7:00 pm EST on ESPN. However, there is no official word for time or date.

West Virginia is 0-4 all-time versus Gonzaga, with the last meeting coming in the Sweet 16 of the 2017 NCAA tournament.

