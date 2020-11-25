SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

West Virginia to Play No. 1 Gonzaga

Christopher Hall

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, West Virginia is expected to replace Tennessee in the Jimmy V Classic and face No. 1 Gonzaga in Indianapolis. 

The Tennessee and Gonzaga matchup was initially scheduled for December 2 at 7:00 pm EST on ESPN. However, there is no official word for time or date. 

West Virginia is 0-4 all-time versus Gonzaga, with the last meeting coming in the Sweet 16 of the 2017 NCAA tournament. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (2)
No. 1-2
PrincessP
PrincessP

I personally think it's WAY PAST tine we put a hurtin' on the zags. Is THIS The Year ?? I'mma hopin' so.
Huggs sure isn't dodging ANYONE this year for sure !! LET'S GO !!!

AlphaCacti
AlphaCacti

That would be great if True and the team doesn't get the 'rona in Dakota.

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia Tabbed a Top 20 Team in Sports Illustrated's Preseason Rankings

The Mountaineers are widely viewed as one of the nation's best heading into the 2020-21 season

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: WVU Hoops Hype Video Narrated by Jevon Carter

The former Mountaineer guard is ready to see some West Virginia basketball

Schuyler Callihan

What to Expect in West Virginia's Season Opener vs South Dakota State

Three things to watch for in the Mountaineers 2020-21 season opener

Schuyler Callihan

The Mountaineers are Ready to Roll in the Crossover Classic

West Virginia ready to show the college basketball world they are national contenders

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

WATCH: WVU Basketball Season Preview & Record Prediction

The 2020-21 college basketball season is finally here!

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Where Does West Virginia Sit in Joe Lunardi's Latest Bracketology?

The Mountaineers are getting some respect in the latest bracketology projections

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Vegas Releases Odds on West Virginia vs South Dakota State

The Mountaineers open up as favorites over the Jackrabbits

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

2020-21 Record Predictions for West Virginia Men's Basketball

The Mountaineer Maven staff has high expectations for Bob Huggins' squad this year

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

West Virginia Releases Depth Chart vs Oklahoma

The Mountaineers have updated their depth chart

Schuyler Callihan

Projecting the West Virginia Basketball Starting Lineup and Rotation

The Mountaineers are loaded with talent and depth for the new season

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP