West Virginia Upsets No. 2 Ohio State

Schuyler Callihan

Cleveland, OH - The West Virginia Mountaineers (11-1) got a resume boosting win today as they defeated the second ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (11-2), 67-59. 

Officiating was pretty harsh in this one as West Virginia's bigs dealt with foul trouble from the opening tip with Oscar Tshiebwe picking up two early fouls and Derek Culver picking up three himself by halftime. Tshiebwe's foul trouble held him silent in the scoring column and only collected three rebounds. 

True freshman point guard Miles "Deuce" McBride had a coming out party once again with a 21 point performance, lifting the Mountaineers to victory. McBride shot 6 of 12 from the field and also sinked three three-point field goals. His ability to takeover games is leading him to see an expanded role as the season continues. Senior guard Chase Harler had arguably the best game of his season as he posted ten points while knocking down a pair of threes. Center Derek Culver had a better game than the numbers would indicate, finishing with seven points and ten boards.

West Virginia was out-rebounded 41-33, but it was the Mountaineers' smothering defense that troubled the Buckeyes. Ohio State only made 31.3% of their shots from the field and scored 35% of their points from the charity stripe (21).

The Mountaineers will travel to Lawrence next Saturday to open up Big 12 play taking on the 5th ranked Kansas Jayhawks.

