West Virginia vs South Dakota State Score Predictions

Schuyler Callihan

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 74, South Dakota State 62

The one thing I will be paying close attention to tonight is how much the teams overall three-point shooting has improved. Bob Huggins has continuously said that they are night and day better in this area from where they were a year ago and they will need to be to have a special season.

I expect guards Miles McBride and Sean McNeil to get the offense going early for the Mountaineers and as the game goes on, West Virginia will try to hammer it inside to their talented bigs and just wear out the Jackrabbits.

South Dakota State is a solid mid-major team that could very well punch a ticket to the NCAA Tournament. Huggins will have his guys ready to go, but this will be a very competitive game.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 74, South Dakota State 54

There is a lot of hype surrounding the West Virginia basketball program, and rightfully so. The Mountaineers return the majority of their production from last season, a team that won 21 games a year ago. 

West Virginia has arguably the best frontcourt in the country, highlighted by team-leading scores Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver. 

However, the Mountaineers' struggles came along the perimeter where West Virginia shot just 28.6% on the year, but the roster is deep with proven shooters such as Sean McNeil and Taz Sherman, and with a year under their belt, the numbers should make a significant jump. 

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins is known for his stifling defenses and is the backbone, and they'll lean on that in the early part of the season along with controlling the boards. 

South Dakota State is one of the Summit League premier teams, but they have not beat a Power Five program since taking down Iowa at the Cayman Islands Classic in 2017. 

I fully expect the Jackrabbits to play off pure adrenaline to start the game and may even hold an early lead and maybe stay within striking distance the first half, but West Virginia will use its size to wear down South Dakota State and pull away in the second half and advance with a 74-54 victory. 

