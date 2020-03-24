MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
WVU Womens Soccer
College Football
Mountaineer Events

West Virginia Will Have Four-Headed Beast in 2020-21

Schuyler Callihan

For the third consecutive season, the West Virginia Mountaineers led the nation in offensive rebounding. And although it may be a tad early to predict, it appears they just might do it again in 2020-21.

Earlier this morning, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported that big men Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe are expected to return to the team. Not only is this great for dominating on the glass, but this also gives West Virginia a great chance to make a run at the Final Four. Tshiebwe averaged 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game, while Culver averaged 10.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per contest.

Joining Tshiebwe and Culver next season will be 6-foot-9 freshman forward Isaiah Cottrell, who can also dominate the boards. Cottrell is an athletic big that can stretch the floor and has a pretty solid mid-range game. He'll have to continue to work at it, but can also step out and shoot the three-ball. With Culver and Tshiebwe taking up the bulk of the playing time, it may take a little while for Cottrell to make a huge impact, but in the meantime, he'll provide a huge boost off of the bench.

The fourth and final piece that will have a big role in the four-headed monster is Gabe Osabuohien. As Fran Fraschilla once said, "he is the Dennis Rodman for this Mountaineer team." He does all the dirty work. Takes charges, dives on the floor for loose balls plays tenacious defense and is probably the team's best passer. His production doesn't necessarily always show up in the stat sheet, but his value is irreplaceable. 

The Mountaineers will have plenty of bodies to rotate underneath, so rebounding and protecting the paint should not be an issue, but shooting will need to improve in order for this team to take the next big step.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia Disrespected in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Hoops Rankings

The Mountaineers not getting respect from ESPN in early rankings

Schuyler Callihan

by

STUT

BREAKING: Tshiebwe and Culver to Return to WVU

The Mountaineer big men elect to return to school

Schuyler Callihan

by

Rddwvu

Top Five Most Exciting Players to Watch in WVU Football History

Take a trip down memory lane to examine some of the most electrifying players in West Virginia football history.

Quinn Burkitt

by

STUT

BREAKING: Former Mountaineer Makes Jump From XFL to NFL

Dravon Askew-Henry has been signed by an NFL team

John Pentol

Three Keys for a Final Four Run in 2020-21

What does WVU have to do to make a deep run in 2020-21?

Anthony G. Halkias

by

M-townJoe

Mountaineer Rewind: Tavon's Night vs Oklahoma

Looking back on one of the best individual performances in school history

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Projecting West Virginia Hoops Starting Lineup for 2020-21

Here's how the Mountaineers starting lineup could look like next year

Anthony G. Halkias

by

Mmaker2

WVU Men's Basketball Releases Non-Conference Schedule

West Virginia Men's Basketball releases non-conference schedule.

Christopher Hall

by

M-townJoe

How Recent Moves by Carolina Impact Will Grier

Changes in Panthers QB room creates new opportunities for the ex-Mountaineer

Daniel Woods

Tshiebwe Makes First-Team All-District

WVU freshman forward Oscar Tshiebwe earns first-team All-District honors

Christopher Hall