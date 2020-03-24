West Virginia Will Have Four-Headed Beast in 2020-21

For the third consecutive season, the West Virginia Mountaineers led the nation in offensive rebounding. And although it may be a tad early to predict, it appears they just might do it again in 2020-21.

Earlier this morning, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported that big men Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe are expected to return to the team. Not only is this great for dominating on the glass, but this also gives West Virginia a great chance to make a run at the Final Four. Tshiebwe averaged 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game, while Culver averaged 10.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per contest.

Joining Tshiebwe and Culver next season will be 6-foot-9 freshman forward Isaiah Cottrell, who can also dominate the boards. Cottrell is an athletic big that can stretch the floor and has a pretty solid mid-range game. He'll have to continue to work at it, but can also step out and shoot the three-ball. With Culver and Tshiebwe taking up the bulk of the playing time, it may take a little while for Cottrell to make a huge impact, but in the meantime, he'll provide a huge boost off of the bench.

The fourth and final piece that will have a big role in the four-headed monster is Gabe Osabuohien. As Fran Fraschilla once said, "he is the Dennis Rodman for this Mountaineer team." He does all the dirty work. Takes charges, dives on the floor for loose balls plays tenacious defense and is probably the team's best passer. His production doesn't necessarily always show up in the stat sheet, but his value is irreplaceable.

The Mountaineers will have plenty of bodies to rotate underneath, so rebounding and protecting the paint should not be an issue, but shooting will need to improve in order for this team to take the next big step.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.