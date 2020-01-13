West Virginia Women Move Up in Top 25

The Mountaineers are off to a hot start in Big 12 play, winning their first three games and winning nine straight, including wins over No. 10 Mississippi State and No. 19 Michigan State.

Mike Carey's squad is in a position to get on a bit of a roll, but will be tested this Saturday when they head to Waco to bout with the No. 2 Baylor Bears. Tynice Martin and Kysre Gondrezick have been lethal for the Mountaineers during their win streak and both were especially big in yesterday's win over Texas. Martin finished the game with 23 points and Gondrezick went for 21.

This afternoon, the AP Top 25 polls were released and the Mountaineers (13-1) moved from No. 19 to No. 17. It was a crazy week in the top 25 as four top ten teams lost, including No. 1 UConn, No. 2 Oregon and No. 3 Oregon State.

West Virginia will play host to Oklahoma (9-6) this Wednesday at 7 p.m.